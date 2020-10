BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Football game at Mississippi State on October 17 will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Before traveling to Starkville, Miss. the Aggies are set to host No. 4 Florida at Kyle Field with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.