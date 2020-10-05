Advertisement

The importance of fire sprinklers in saving lives, firefighters’ health

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During National Fire Safety Month, advocates are reminding business owners of the life-saving power of fire sprinkler systems.

Live on Brazos Valley This Morning, two former firefighters showed viewers how a fire can be contained more simply and more quickly with a sprinkler system in place. Shane Ray with the National Fire Sprinkler Association and Ron Siarnicki of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation also spoke about how these systems can contain blazes so that firefighters are not unnecessarily exposed to flames and fumes, which has been linked to cancer in veteran firefighters.

Furthermore, the pair explain how the CARES Act allows businesses to deduct the entire amount of installing fire protection systems off their taxes.

Learn more from the National Fire Sprinkler Foundation and Common Voices.

