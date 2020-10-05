Treat of the Day: College Station Lieutenant Ken Petereit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ken Petereit was recently promoted to Lieutenant by the College Station Police Department.

As a lieutenant, Petereit will serve as the Night Shift Patrol Commander.

He has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, has served in the u-s coast guard, he has swat team experience, among other roles within law enforcement.

He has supervised College Station Police detectives as well as the tourism, Northgate, and bicycle units.

