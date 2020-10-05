Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Delta has become the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Delta is just south of Jamaica as of the Monday morning update, with sustained winds at ~40mph. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands.

The current forecast calls for Delta to be a hurricane upon landfall somewhere in the Central Gulf states before the weekend. For now, the forecast track remains pretty wide, with Sabine Pass on the westernmost portion of the NHC forecast cone, stretching eastward all the way to the Panhandle of Florida. Strong wind and heavy rain / flooding, including a storm surge threat, will need to be monitored east of Central Louisiana by later this week.

Upper level winds still look to steer Delta EAST of the state of Texas later this week. We will continue to watch for any potential changes, but Delta does not look to impact the Brazos Valley or state of Texas at this time.

#Delta has formed in the central Caribbean - the 25th Atlantic named storm of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date and earliest 25th Atlantic named storm on record. Old record was November 15, 2005. pic.twitter.com/vMZOAwqppi — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.