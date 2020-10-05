Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean
US landfall expected by the end of the week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Delta has become the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Delta is just south of Jamaica as of the Monday morning update, with sustained winds at ~40mph. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands.
The current forecast calls for Delta to be a hurricane upon landfall somewhere in the Central Gulf states before the weekend. For now, the forecast track remains pretty wide, with Sabine Pass on the westernmost portion of the NHC forecast cone, stretching eastward all the way to the Panhandle of Florida. Strong wind and heavy rain / flooding, including a storm surge threat, will need to be monitored east of Central Louisiana by later this week.
Upper level winds still look to steer Delta EAST of the state of Texas later this week. We will continue to watch for any potential changes, but Delta does not look to impact the Brazos Valley or state of Texas at this time.
