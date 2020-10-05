Advertisement

Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

US landfall expected by the end of the week
Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the western Caribbean
Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the western Caribbean(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Delta has become the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Delta is just south of Jamaica as of the Monday morning update, with sustained winds at ~40mph. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands.

The current forecast calls for Delta to be a hurricane upon landfall somewhere in the Central Gulf states before the weekend. For now, the forecast track remains pretty wide, with Sabine Pass on the westernmost portion of the NHC forecast cone, stretching eastward all the way to the Panhandle of Florida. Strong wind and heavy rain / flooding, including a storm surge threat, will need to be monitored east of Central Louisiana by later this week.

Upper level winds still look to steer Delta EAST of the state of Texas later this week. We will continue to watch for any potential changes, but Delta does not look to impact the Brazos Valley or state of Texas at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 5

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses planned for Monday night in Bryan

Updated: 11 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/4

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

Latest News

News

Sex offender sentenced to 12 years for failure to comply with registration requirements

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Quintin Petty, 50, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday by Judge Steve Smith, of the 361st District Court for Failure to Comply with Lifetime Sex Offender Registration Requirements.

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses planned for Monday night in Bryan

Updated: 12 hours ago
More than 20 vendors will be under one roof Monday night for an evening of shopping and networking.

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 10/4

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses planned for Monday night in Bryan

Updated: 14 hours ago
More than 20 vendors will be under one roof Monday night for an evening of shopping and networking.

Hurricane

Gamma stalls, Delta forms Monday; the Gulf bracing for another hurricane

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Gamma is stalled in the Southern Gulf while Tropical Storm Delta is expected to form by Monday

Local

Free mobile COVID-19 testing in Bryan from Tuesday - Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
From October 6 - October 10, you can receive your free swab test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church located at 1212 Lucky Street in Bryan.