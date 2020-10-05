Voter registration ends Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday was the last day to register to vote ahead of the November election.

Election officials said Monday more than 121,000 people have registered to vote in Brazos County. It’s a new record and doesn’t include those registered on the last day. Their office closed at 5 p.m. for in-person registration. If you are sending it by mail, it had to be postmarked by Monday.

“We expect with the good turnout today already that we will be well over that," said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

Early voting begins next Tuesday on Oct. 13 and runs until Oct. 30. Governor Greg Abbott extended the period in response to COVID-19.

