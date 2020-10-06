Active cases rise to 603, 39 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 603 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,062 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

35.9 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 812 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 162 active probable cases and there have been 650 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,725. There have been 74,866 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 62 percent.

Currently, there are 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 466

77802: 467

77803: 1,446

77807: 321

77808: 269

77840: 2,208

77845: 1,481

77859: 2

77868: 7

Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 502 Brazos 603 6,725 Burleson 34 354 Grimes 39 1,093 Houston 13 431 Lee 18 230 Leon 34 257 Madison 14 728 Milam 1 511 Montgomery 1,630 11,444 Robertson 44 328 San Jacinto 4 228 Trinity 0 198 Walker 737 4,360 Waller 67 889 Washington 31 646

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 466 staffed hospital beds with 189 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 21 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 502 total cases and 475 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 354 total cases, and 314 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 39 active cases. There have been 1,093 total cases, 1,021 recoveries and 33 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 431 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 238 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 175 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 230 cases, with 198 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 34 active cases. The county has 257 total cases, with 217 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 728 cases with 708 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has one active case of COVID-19. There have been 511 total cases and 510 recovered cases. There are currently zero patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,630 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,444 total cases and 7,684 recovered cases. There are currently 13 people hospitalized, and there have been 141 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 44 active COVID-19 cases, with 328 total cases. Currently, 281 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 228 cases with 215 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has zero active cases of COVID-19. The county has 198 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,360 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 737 cases are active in the community and 1,588 are recovered community cases. 2,035 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 67 active cases of COVID-19. There are 889 total cases and 822 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 646 total cases with 567 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 6 new cases and 140 active cases on Oct. 3.

Currently, the university has reported 1,613 positive cases, 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,074 active cases and 683,700 recoveries. There have been 769,303 total cases reported and 6,571,677 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,033 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 147,808 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 5 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

