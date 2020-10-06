Advertisement

Aggies open Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational in second

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Sports Communications
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- Texas A&M Men’s Golf fired an even-par 288 and is tied for second after the first round of play Monday at the Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club.

Texas A&M was one of just three teams in the 14-team field to shoot par-or-better in the opening round and is eight shots behind Tennessee. The Maroon & White are tied with Kentucky, as Alabama and LSU round out the top five at 3-over.

“It was great to get back on the course. It has been a long break,” interim head coach Brian Kortan said. “I was pretty happy with today. It was a long day, a seven hour round of golf. We played well, but we could’ve finished the round better. This is a challenging course. We know we have to finish the round stronger tomorrow and control what we can control.”

The Aggies were led by Dan Erickson and Walker Lee. The duo shot 2-under on the par-72 course and are tied for fourth. Erickson shot a team-best 2-under 34 on the first nine and was 3-under for the round before a double bogey on No. 14. The Whittier, California, native rebounded with a birdie on No. 15 to finish the back nine at even par. Lee was 2-over after four, but caught fire, birdieing six of the next 10 holes.

Sam Bennett shot a 1-under 71 and is tied for 11th, while Brandon Smith is tied for 43rd at 5-over, and William Payssee is tied for 49th at 6-over.

Tennessee’s Hunter Wolcott holds the individual lead at 4-under.

The Aggies return to the course Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and will start on hole 10. Live coverage of the second round can be seen on the GOLF Channel from 2:30-6:30 p.m. with live scoring available throughout the day on www.GolfStat.com.

