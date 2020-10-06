Advertisement

Bombers Announce Plans for the 2020 Ballpark BOOFest

(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Bryan/College Station, TX - October 6, 2020 - The Brazos Valley Bombers have made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of their annual Halloween time event, Ballpark BOOFest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, the Bombers will focus on updating safety guidelines and making preparations for future events and their 15th anniversary season. These preparations will ensure not only a fully functioning but successful return to the summer. The Bombers look forward to seeing fans in the stadium for upcoming events that will be announced at a later time and can be operated in a protected climate. The team wishes all members of the Bombers family and the BCS area both a safe and fun Halloween.

For tickets and information on the Bombers 2021 season, go to www.bvbombers.com or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Bombers, follow us on social media: facebook.com/bvbombers | Twitter: @BV_Bombers | Instagram: bvbombers.

