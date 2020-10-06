Brazos County Commissioners approve millions of dollars in certificates of obligation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are moving forward with funding some building projects with new certificates of obligation.

Tuesday morning commissioners approved more than $20 million in certificates of obligation. The bond money will help them fund some county building projects as well as pay for millions of dollars in damage to county roofs from the hail storm this spring. They also are working on a new agricultural extension building and a J.P., Constable’s Office for Precinct 1.

County Judge Duane Peters said the new debt isn’t expected to raise the tax rate.

Those certificates of obligation are a 20-year-term.

