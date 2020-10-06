Advertisement

Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

Just one drop-off location was already planned
Governor Greg Abbott has limited drop off box locations for absentee votes.
Governor Greg Abbott has limited drop off box locations for absentee votes.(Connor Matteson)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local election leaders say Governor Greg Abbott’s order on single ballot dropbox locations will not affect Brazos county.

Here there was already only one location set up. Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says they are ready to accept those ballots at their office now.

“It doesn’t impact us but really I personally I just think for ballot security just knowing where those ballots are at all times and who has possession of those for me and my staff it’s really important that we know that one ballot box is marked for drop off ballots or walk in ballots," she said.

Groups in larger counties like Harris County in Houston are frustrated by the Governor’s order saying people will have to travel long distances to drop off at a single location rather than having multiple around the area.

We have our previous story on the issue here.

We have more on the Brazos County Elections Administration Office here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local State Rep. John Raney sends letter to Gov. Abbott urging him to reopen bars

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses debuts in Bryan

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Petition looks to make big rig trucks more visibile at night nearly two years after mother and daughter die in fatal crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Southbound lanes on Wellborn Rd reopened after major crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/5

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Generous donations will help pay for local girl's service dog and some medical bills

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Generous donations will help pay for local girl’s service dog and some medical bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Morning Star Cowboy Church and many others helped make this possible.

News

Calvert ISD goes to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Delta strengthens into a hurricane

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
As Tropical Storm Delta churns over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, Hurricane Hunters have found that the system continues to rapidly strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane Monday night.