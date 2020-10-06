Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local election leaders say Governor Greg Abbott’s order on single ballot dropbox locations will not affect Brazos county.

Here there was already only one location set up. Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says they are ready to accept those ballots at their office now.

“It doesn’t impact us but really I personally I just think for ballot security just knowing where those ballots are at all times and who has possession of those for me and my staff it’s really important that we know that one ballot box is marked for drop off ballots or walk in ballots," she said.

Groups in larger counties like Harris County in Houston are frustrated by the Governor’s order saying people will have to travel long distances to drop off at a single location rather than having multiple around the area.

