Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra announces free outdoor concert series

The concerts will feature selections from Hayden, Rossini, Ibert and more.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra (BVSO) is planning a comeback after their spring and summer events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BVSO has announced a return to the stage this fall. The Chamber Music Series will be a free concert series event outside at The Pavilion at Lake Walk. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and sit, socially distanced, for the outdoor concert.

“The BVSO can hardly wait to provide this Chamber Series to the people of the Brazos Valley,” said Executive Director Mary Koeninger. “We hope this gives everyone a chance to enjoy music by some of the BVSO’s finest musicians prior to our Holiday Concert on Dec. 13 and then the launch of Season 39 on Jan. 24."

The concerts will feature selections from Hayden, Rossini, Stravinsky and more.

Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

  • String Quartet featuring Concertmaster Javier Chaparro
  • Selections by Haydn and Dvorak

Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

  • Woodwind Quintet from the BVSO
  • Selections by Ibert, Milhaud, Rossini and others

Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

  • Select principal musicians from the BVSO will be performing a very special concert featuring The Soldier’s Tale by Stravinsky chosen by Maestro Marcelo Bussiki especially for this concert.

For more information on BVSO and the concert series, click here.

