College Station man charged for selling drugs near school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Ballas, 21, is in jail after police executed a search warrant and found several drugs and cash inside his home.

Police say Ballas admitted to selling marijuana from his home located in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Ballas' social media shows he posted several narcotics for sale including Adderall, MDMA, marijuana, cocaine, edibles, and acid.

Officers found a large amount of cash and drugs inside the home, including mushrooms and suspected LSD. The home is located within 1,000 feet of A&M Consolidated High School.

Ballas is charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance in a drug free zone.

