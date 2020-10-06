Advertisement

College Station man charged for selling drugs near school

College Station man charged for selling drugs near school
College Station man charged for selling drugs near school(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Ballas, 21, is in jail after police executed a search warrant and found several drugs and cash inside his home.

Police say Ballas admitted to selling marijuana from his home located in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Ballas' social media shows he posted several narcotics for sale including Adderall, MDMA, marijuana, cocaine, edibles, and acid.

Officers found a large amount of cash and drugs inside the home, including mushrooms and suspected LSD. The home is located within 1,000 feet of A&M Consolidated High School.

Ballas is charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance in a drug free zone.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra announces free outdoor concert series

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The concerts will feature selections from Hayden, Rossini, Ibert and more.

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/6

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Commissioners approve millions of dollars in certificates of obligation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Commissioners approved more than $20 million in certificates of obligation.

News

New homes continue to come to Bryan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
New homes are being planned in several neighborhoods and new subdivisions around Bryan.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to large fire in Madisonville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
The Madisonville police chief said that tires and wooden pallets were burning.

Local

College Station police conducting death investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station police are conducting a deceased person investigation at 2001 Holleman Drive West.

State

The Texas Legislature meets in less than 100 days. Nobody knows how the session will look.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect everyday life, Texas legislators know that it won’t be business as usual at the Capitol during the 2021 legislative session. But how different things will be is still an issue they’re working to resolve.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 10/6

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Villa Maria Shipley Do-Nuts is back serving the community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The Villa Maria location has been serving the community since 1982, and it was closed for the past two and a half months

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: The relationship between testing rates and positivity rates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Health officials look to the relationship between these two trends as evidence of the spread of COVID-19.