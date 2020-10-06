Advertisement

College Station police conducting death investigation

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are conducting a deceased person investigation at 2001 Holleman Drive West.

According to a tweet from CSPD, officers responded to the apartment complex around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday for a person who was found dead.

Detectives and Crime Scene are responding and the investigation is ongoing. No further details have been provided.

This is a breaking news story and KBTX will update it as information is received.

