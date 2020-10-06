Advertisement

COVID in Context: The relationship between testing rates and positivity rates

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have stressed that more testing is key: it means better tracking of the virus and a clearer picture of its spread.

Brazos County has indeed seen increased testing since March, with a steady rise of new daily tests reported to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos Co. Positivity Rate
Brazos Co. Positivity Rate(KBTX)

The hope is that as a community sees more testing, that the positivity rate (percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 rather than negative) will decline.

Brazos County has seen the opposite.

New tests per day in Brazos Co.
New tests per day in Brazos Co.(KBTX)

Local health officials have referred to this trend as one piece of evidence of the virus’s spread in the Bryan-College Station community.

Tune in for COVID in Context on Brazos Valley This Morning, Monday-Friday 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

National Politics

Still infectious, Trump back at White House — without mask

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
On Tuesday, Trump repeated his previous comparisons between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

Coronavirus

Active cases rise to 603, 39 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

National Politics

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

National

AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

National Politics

White House staff, Secret Service eye virus with fear, anger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn’t abide by strict isolation protocols.

National

Trump returns to White House, still infectious

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump returns to the White House still battling coronavirus.

Coronavirus

White House nixes updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

National

COVID threat could rise heading into holiday season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A study from Massachusetts General Hospital found that easing pandemic social distancing measures immediately erased public health gains against the virus.