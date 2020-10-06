COVID in Context: The relationship between testing rates and positivity rates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have stressed that more testing is key: it means better tracking of the virus and a clearer picture of its spread.

Brazos County has indeed seen increased testing since March, with a steady rise of new daily tests reported to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos Co. Positivity Rate (KBTX)

The hope is that as a community sees more testing, that the positivity rate (percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 rather than negative) will decline.

Brazos County has seen the opposite.

New tests per day in Brazos Co. (KBTX)

Local health officials have referred to this trend as one piece of evidence of the virus’s spread in the Bryan-College Station community.

