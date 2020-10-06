Crews respond to large fire in Madisonville
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are responding to a fire in Madisonville.
According to a Facebook post from Madisonville police, the fire is in the 2200 block of Highway 90. Smoke can be seen from the KBTX live eye camera on top of the county courthouse.
The Madisonville police chief said that tires and wooden pallets were burning. No one was injured. No word on how the fire started.
