Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins MacArthur Grant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A Texas A&M professor was recently named as one of the 21 2020 MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipients.

News

Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Mexico before setting its sights on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Local hotel industry expecting 50 percent revenue loss for 2020 following COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station police conducting death investigation

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Commissioners, local leaders support $10 transportation fee for registering vehicles

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The legislature will look at the fee. If it is adopted, local voters would ultimately decide whether they want an extra $10 car registration fee for transportation projects.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra announces free outdoor concert series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The concerts will feature selections from Hayden, Rossini, Ibert and more.