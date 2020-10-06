Advertisement

Former Somerville coach killed in fatal crash near Brenham

Fatal accident near Brenham
Fatal accident near Brenham(AP Images)
By Tre Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A former Somerville coach was killed on Highway 36 between Brenham and Somerville.

According to KWHI, DPS said a Chevy Equinox driven by Michael David Myers, 51, was driving behind a Volvo pulling a trailer. As the Volvo prepared to turn right, the Chevy crashed into the back of the trailer.

DPS said Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured in the crash.

Somerville school officials say that in addition to being a coach, he was involved in 4-H archery in Burleson County.

