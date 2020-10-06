Generous donations will help pay for local girl’s service dog and some medical bills

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 5-year-old from College Station who has epilepsy finally has enough money to get a trained seizure alert dog.

On Saturday, we shared this story about Jolie Kate Boyd.

On Monday, her mother shared this good news on the Jolie Kate’s Journey Facebook group:

"Wow. Just wow. I do not even know where to begin.

To say our family was blessed this weekend would be an ENORMOUS understatement. We have never experienced the type of outpouring of love and support that was shown to us in the last 48 hours. The Cups for a Cause lemonade stand was a tremendous success. I knew we would have a lot of people come by, but whoa. I have never been so thankful to be this exhausted!!!

Let me first thank God for bringing all of these wonderful people together to support our girl and our family. We know without Him, nothing is possible, but with Him, all things are possible!!!

Next, I would like to extend our family’s gratitude to KBTX Media and The Eagle for their coverage of our fundraising event. Not only did you guys help spread the word so much further than we could have done on our own, you helped to raise awareness and shine the light on epilepsy! Thank you so much for everyone who helped with this!

We would like to especially acknowledge our lemonade stand sponsors: Boyd Ready Mix, Sign Gypsies-Bryan-CollegeStation, PennieLou’s Flea Market, and River’s Edge Dog Academy, as well as the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation, Inc. and Santa Reid Fletcher, who made special efforts to come by!

We also would like to specifically acknowledge and thank Morning Star Cowboy Church (MSCC) for their extremely generous donation! We know a lot of people were behind that, and we are humbled and so grateful for your help!!!

After all of the amazing contributions we received this weekend, we are ECSTATIC to announce that Jolie’s service dog and training have both been FULLY FUNDED!!!! Nik and I will begin working with the local trainer in a few weeks! While we don’t know the exact date that our labradoodle will be able to come home to be with Jolie, we do know that the trainers have been working extra hard to get her pup where it needs to be for our girl! Through your generous donations, we have also been able to secure the hospital prepayment for Jolie’s surgery on October 16. Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who has donated and who has prayed for this day to come!! We would not have made it here without all of you! Fundraising will continue for Jolie’s past, current, and future medical bills, surgeries, and expenses towards her continued care, as well as the care of her seizure alert dog. We are in this for the long haul, and we will not be able to rest until we have answers as to what is causing Jolie’s epilepsy and hopefully have a solution to this all.

We already knew we lived in a special and tight-knit community, but the sheer number of people that came by and that have supported Jolie is seriously astounding to us. We never knew we would be in a position where we needed this kind of help, and we have not been let down at any point in time along this journey. It has been magical to see everyone come together to support our girl and our family. We met SO many amazing people this weekend, that we could not even begin to name everyone who now has a special place in all of our hearts.

We still have SUCH a long way to go, but this weekend made us feel so hopeful and helped relieve some of the burden we feel each and every day. We now know we have a team and a community behind us on this long and tiring search for relief for our sweet Jolie Kate....#joliekatesjourney#epilepsywarrior#cupsforacausebcs#bettertogether"

