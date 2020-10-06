Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After undergoing rapid intensification, which occurs when winds increase at least 35 mph in a 24 hour period, Hurricane Delta is now a major category 4 hurricane.

The 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center found:

Maximum sustained winds: 145 mph

Movement: WNW at 17 mph

Location: 215 miles ESE of Cozumel, Mexico

Minimum central pressure: 956 mb

As Delta approaches the Yucatan, forecast intensity has the storm with winds sustained near 155 mph which is just 2 mph shy of category 5 strength. Interactions with land, and how long that interaction lasts, will determine how much Delta weakens before it emerges in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 4pm forecast track and intensity of Hurricane Delta from the National Hurricane Center 10/6. (KBTX)

Once that happens, Delta is expected to strengthen once more over warmer waters but wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere are forecast to settle in closer to Texas which should help to weaken the storm ahead of landfall likely somewhere along the Louisiana coast.

High pressure moving in across the Eastern Gulf and a big dip in the jet stream over Texas by the end of the week will be the determining factor of where exactly the storm makes landfall. Based off this forecast, the Brazos Valley and much of Southeast Texas will sit on the western side of the system, so minimal direct impacts are expected from Hurricane Delta by the end of the week.

Local impacts in the Brazos Valley look minimal from Hurricane Delta, but bears watching in the coming days. (KBTX)

More details can be found in the video above. Keep checking back for the latest updates on Delta through the remainder of the week as shifts in the forecast track and intensity are likely to still occur before the storm reaches the Northern Gulf.

