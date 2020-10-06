Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula
Delta expected to be near Category 5 strength upon landfall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After undergoing rapid intensification, which occurs when winds increase at least 35 mph in a 24 hour period, Hurricane Delta is now a major category 4 hurricane.
The 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center found:
- Maximum sustained winds: 145 mph
- Movement: WNW at 17 mph
- Location: 215 miles ESE of Cozumel, Mexico
- Minimum central pressure: 956 mb
As Delta approaches the Yucatan, forecast intensity has the storm with winds sustained near 155 mph which is just 2 mph shy of category 5 strength. Interactions with land, and how long that interaction lasts, will determine how much Delta weakens before it emerges in the Gulf of Mexico.
Once that happens, Delta is expected to strengthen once more over warmer waters but wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere are forecast to settle in closer to Texas which should help to weaken the storm ahead of landfall likely somewhere along the Louisiana coast.
High pressure moving in across the Eastern Gulf and a big dip in the jet stream over Texas by the end of the week will be the determining factor of where exactly the storm makes landfall. Based off this forecast, the Brazos Valley and much of Southeast Texas will sit on the western side of the system, so minimal direct impacts are expected from Hurricane Delta by the end of the week.
More details can be found in the video above. Keep checking back for the latest updates on Delta through the remainder of the week as shifts in the forecast track and intensity are likely to still occur before the storm reaches the Northern Gulf.
