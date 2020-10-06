Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens, now Category 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Continued intensification overnight has given us a storm with sustained winds of about 100mph just south of the Cayman Islands Tuesday morning. Delta will continue moving northwest toward the Yucatan peninsula throughout the day, likely making landfall early Wednesday.

The biggest update from overnight - the intensification forecast from the National Hurricane Center has increased. Forecasters are now expecting the storm to be at Category 4 strength (130mph or stronger) upon making landfall in the northern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Hurricane warnings are in effect for that area.

Delta will quickly move into the Gulf of Mexico midweek, where re-strengthening is possible as it moves northward. We are still expecting the storm to then begin a turn northeastward, moving away from the state of Texas and toward the Central Gulf States. Some weakening is possible thanks to cooler waters near the coast ahead of landfall Friday night into Saturday.

Delta will throw extra moisture our way later this week, potentially popping up some scattered showers and a couple storms each afternoon. (KBTX)

#Delta was named a tropical storm at 8AM EDT yesterday. At 8AM today, it's nearing Category 3 #hurricane intensity.



That's a 24-hour wind speed increase of 60 knots (70 mph) and a pressure drop of 42 mb. Textbook RI with more to come.



Full satellite evolution over that time: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/10IXvxDUBt — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) October 6, 2020

