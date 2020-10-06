Advertisement

Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens, now Category 2

May make landfall as a major hurricane on Yucatan Peninsula
Rapid intensification has Delta has a strong Category 2 storm with the Tuesday morning update from the NHC.
Rapid intensification has Delta has a strong Category 2 storm with the Tuesday morning update from the NHC.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Continued intensification overnight has given us a storm with sustained winds of about 100mph just south of the Cayman Islands Tuesday morning. Delta will continue moving northwest toward the Yucatan peninsula throughout the day, likely making landfall early Wednesday.

The biggest update from overnight - the intensification forecast from the National Hurricane Center has increased. Forecasters are now expecting the storm to be at Category 4 strength (130mph or stronger) upon making landfall in the northern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Hurricane warnings are in effect for that area.

Delta will quickly move into the Gulf of Mexico midweek, where re-strengthening is possible as it moves northward. We are still expecting the storm to then begin a turn northeastward, moving away from the state of Texas and toward the Central Gulf States. Some weakening is possible thanks to cooler waters near the coast ahead of landfall Friday night into Saturday.

Delta will throw extra moisture our way later this week, potentially popping up some scattered showers and a couple storms each afternoon.
Delta will throw extra moisture our way later this week, potentially popping up some scattered showers and a couple storms each afternoon.(KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Each county can only have one drop-off location for absentee ballots.

News

Local State Rep. John Raney sends letter to Gov. Abbott urging him to reopen bars

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses debuts in Bryan

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Petition looks to make big rig trucks more visibile at night nearly two years after mother and daughter die in fatal crash

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Southbound lanes on Wellborn Rd reopened after major crash

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/5

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Generous donations will help pay for local girl's service dog and some medical bills

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Generous donations will help pay for local girl’s service dog and some medical bills

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Morning Star Cowboy Church and many others helped make this possible.

News

Calvert ISD goes to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.