Indirect impacts expected as we monitor Hurricane Delta

Getting warmer in the coming days as attention shifts to the Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week. After a long stretch of 50° mornings, many will find themselves there again Wednesday morning before we put that cooler weather on the shelf. Highs Wednesday are headed for the mid and upper 80s -- but not much in the way of increased humidity just yet. Hurricane Delta is now slated to move through the Western Gulf of Mexico between Wednesday afternoon and late Thursday before making a turn to the north and northeast Thursday night / Friday. While the forecast cone shifted a bit further west Tuesday evening, the Brazos Valley is still west of the projected path of Delta.

Indirect impacts are expected locally -- starting with increasing clouds Thursday and a boost in muggy air to close out the week. While a few showers are not ruled out late Thursday, any impacts for our area are expected Friday. Mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain and breezy wind with gusts as high as 20-30mph are not ruled out through the day Friday. By Saturday, Delta is expected to move through Louisiana, pulling further away from Texas. Morning clouds and a breeze may start the day, but sunshine and hot highs around 90° are expected to end the day.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 60. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 64. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 89. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

