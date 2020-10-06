Local hotel industry expecting 50 percent revenue loss for 2020 following COVID-19 pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As 2020 begins coming to an end, the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association is estimating a 50 percent decrease in revenue for 2020 compared to 2019.

Noel Mayes, Vice President of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association says that this decrease comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic hit, Mayes says that one hotel locally has already closed permanently, and many others are going through foreclosure.

As of right now, Mayes says the industry is picking up a bit, and many hotels were able to hire back employees.

“Staffing levels are probably sitting at between 60 and 70 percent from what they were before,” said Mayes. “During the low point of the pandemic, staffing was 30 percent to 40 percent of what it was, so the workforce has increased significantly since the low point but it is certainly not anywhere near where it was prior to COVID-19.”

There is a sign of hope though, according to Spencer Clements with The Stella Hotel. He says that being able to host Aggie game days this year is something they didn’t expect to begin with, so the fact that it is happening makes him feel grateful.

“We are grateful to be open, we are grateful to have football in any capacity, and grateful for our property team because they did go through a lot of uncertainty,” said Clements.

Clements says that they did have to let people go when the pandemic first hit, but have been able to rehire staff recently.

With fans being able to fill 25 percent capacity at Kyle Field as of right now, Clements says its nice to see the hotel operating again.

“It’s all about surviving, and so behind the scenes we’ve been working really hard to show a balance sheet to really make sure we are prepared going forward, and there’s no question about the Stella. It is here, it’s not going anywhere,” said Clements.

Mayes says that with the game against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, local hotels saw occupancy levels at 70 percent, something he says hasn’t happened in months.

“There was probably around 30,000 people here that wouldn’t have otherwise been in town for the event, which was very helpful. It did increase rates a little bit, increase occupancies, gave some work for hourly staff members and helped improve revenues,” said Mayes.

However, Mayes is expecting occupancy to not be as high for the game against Florida for two reasons.

“The first game actually looked better than the reality of the rest of the season because it coincided with ring day, and so there’s a lot of demand on both Friday and Saturday,” said Mayes. “We are already seeing with the game time of 11 a.m. for the Florida game this weekend, is that there’s very little hotel demand for Saturday night.”

Still, Clements says he is remaining hopeful for the future of the industry.

“We know there are going to be good times ahead, and I think we are better prepared for it than we were before. I think our community is going to be more receptive to the positive changes that are taking place,” said Clements.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.