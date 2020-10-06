Advertisement

Local State Rep. John Raney sends letter to Gov. Abbott urging him to reopen bars

Governor tells Raney an updated announcement about bars could be coming in the next two weeks.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - District 14 Texas State Representative John Raney says that after hearing from local business owners, he felt the need to reach out to Governor Greg Abbott to urge him to reopen bars.

Since mid-March, bars were shut down until June. In an announcement to reopen, bars were allowed to open but two weeks later Governor Abbott shut them back down. Since then, some bars who qualify have been able to apply for a new permit with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reopen. Still, not all bars are able to do that.

O’Bannon’s owner Chris Steele says that they finally were able to reopen about a week ago, but minimally.

“Specifically, we are a 51% establishment, so we have had the hardest battle in Texas and have been ignored by Governor Abbott,” said Steele.

It’s the experience that business owners like Steele are having that made Rep. John Raney feel the need to reach out to the Governor himself.

“I had a number of our owners call me and say ‘hey, you know, what’s the difference between us and the restaurants?’ and I don’t see a whole lot of difference,” said Rep. Raney. “If you can operate under the same rules as restaurants can operate, with the same structure, I don’t see a reason why these places should not be open.”

In a press conference a few weeks ago, Governor Abbott said that bars “are nationally recognized as COVID-spreading locations.”

Monday, Rep. Raney says that he had a call with the Governor and other state representatives, and Governor Abbott addressed concerns about bars.

“He indicated in that call that within the next week or so, there may be some announcement on that on opening the bars,” said Rep. Raney. “I hope it is soon, I just feel for these people who are losing their livelihood, and they may lose their business.”

For Steele, he says the fight continues. He says that once there is an announcement that could affect his business, he will be ready to go.

“We understand there’s a pandemic out there, and we understand that we have to alter the way we do business to be able to open, but at the same time, let people be personally responsible for themselves,” said Steele.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pop up shop hopes to bring greater recognition to black small business owners

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Andy Krauss
A pop up shop will be held at Knight Club on the first Monday of every month to help black small business owners get better recognition for their stores.

Local

Petition looks to make big rig trucks more visible at night nearly two years after mother and daughter die in fatal crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Leslie Rosenberg was driving her daughter Sophie, a 19-year-old sophomore at Texas A&M, back to school after the Austin City Limits music festival. They were both killed in the crash.

News

Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Each county can only have one drop-off location for absentee ballots.

News

Local State Rep. John Raney sends letter to Gov. Abbott urging him to reopen bars

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses debuts in Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Petition looks to make big rig trucks more visibile at night nearly two years after mother and daughter die in fatal crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Southbound lanes on Wellborn Rd reopened after major crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/5

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Brazos County now accepting mail-in ballots for election

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Generous donations will help pay for local girl's service dog and some medical bills

Updated: 2 hours ago