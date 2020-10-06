Local State Rep. John Raney sends letter to Gov. Abbott urging him to reopen bars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - District 14 Texas State Representative John Raney says that after hearing from local business owners, he felt the need to reach out to Governor Greg Abbott to urge him to reopen bars.

Since mid-March, bars were shut down until June. In an announcement to reopen, bars were allowed to open but two weeks later Governor Abbott shut them back down. Since then, some bars who qualify have been able to apply for a new permit with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reopen. Still, not all bars are able to do that.

O’Bannon’s owner Chris Steele says that they finally were able to reopen about a week ago, but minimally.

“Specifically, we are a 51% establishment, so we have had the hardest battle in Texas and have been ignored by Governor Abbott,” said Steele.

It’s the experience that business owners like Steele are having that made Rep. John Raney feel the need to reach out to the Governor himself.

Earlier this week, I sent Gov. Abbott a letter regarding breweries, distilleries, and certain bars. Many Texans within these industries have been out of work for six months. Getting them back to work is critical. (1/2) #txlege pic.twitter.com/kVIVhdoAZo — John Raney (@RaneyForTexas) October 3, 2020

“I had a number of our owners call me and say ‘hey, you know, what’s the difference between us and the restaurants?’ and I don’t see a whole lot of difference,” said Rep. Raney. “If you can operate under the same rules as restaurants can operate, with the same structure, I don’t see a reason why these places should not be open.”

In a press conference a few weeks ago, Governor Abbott said that bars “are nationally recognized as COVID-spreading locations.”

Monday, Rep. Raney says that he had a call with the Governor and other state representatives, and Governor Abbott addressed concerns about bars.

“He indicated in that call that within the next week or so, there may be some announcement on that on opening the bars,” said Rep. Raney. “I hope it is soon, I just feel for these people who are losing their livelihood, and they may lose their business.”

For Steele, he says the fight continues. He says that once there is an announcement that could affect his business, he will be ready to go.

“We understand there’s a pandemic out there, and we understand that we have to alter the way we do business to be able to open, but at the same time, let people be personally responsible for themselves,” said Steele.

