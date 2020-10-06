Advertisement

New homes continue to come to Bryan

By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Despite some economic slowdowns due to COVID-19 the City of Bryan says their development department is staying busy.

Hundreds of new homes are being planned in several subdivisions around town. Work has already started off Hardy Weedon Road near Highway 30 for Yaupon Trails.

It will be a 151 acre development with more than 100 homes. Stylecraft is building the master planned community. City staff says it’s one of many projects being worked on now.

“Yes there’s been a good deal of residential activity happening as far as subdivisions are concerned," said Lauren Hovde, City of Bryan Development Administrator. “You’re seeing some come online that are still in the zoning phase and others that are master planning and some are final platting even. So, we’re seeing things really progress through and come to fruition.”

The city says they are also staying busy seeing plans for commercial-related projects.

We have more details on the Yaupon Trails development here.

