Petition looks to make big rig trucks more visible at night nearly two years after mother and daughter die in fatal crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of two crash victims is trying to gain support for a petition looking to change state regulations that would make semi-trucks easier to see in darkness after an accident involving visibility issues contributed to the accident.

The accident occurred early in the morning on October 15, 2018. Leslie Rosenberg was driving her daughter Sophie, a 19-year-old sophomore at Texas A&M, back to school after the Austin City Limits music festival. They were both killed in the crash.

Husband and father of the victims, Jay Rosenberg, said he sent them a text around 3:00 a.m. when they were expected to arrive at Sophie’s apartment, but never received a response.

“I just couldn’t believe it," Rosenberg said. "It was incomprehensible that this happened.”

Rosenberg says authorities determined the big rig failed to yield properly at a stop sign as it attempted to turn onto Highway 21, crossing all lanes of traffic in the process.

“Their life, their enthusiasm, their love of family, for Sophie her future was ahead of her," Rosenberg said. "My wife, our future together, still laid ahead. I miss all of that.”

The petition, which is seeking 10,000 signatures in order to gain the support necessary to bring about change, is calling for semi-trucks to be more visible with mandatory lighting on their sides. Supporters say the extra lighting will help prevent accidents when these larger trucks are crossing state highways while it is dark, allowing other drivers to see exactly how big they are and how far their trailers rise off the ground.

Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff and his wife Manya are co-directors of the Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center in College Station, where Sophie was an active participant.

“The students would always say that when they would come into the building, Sophie would be one of the first to greet them,” Yossi said.

The Lazaroffs encourage everyone to sign the petition to prevent others from being victimized by this kind of accident in the future.

“Signature warmth and signature grace and kindness. Those were some of Sophie’s character traits," Manya said. "It’s almost been two years, and the void is still felt regularly here. [Signing this petition] is such a small and simple thing to do that can save lives and make sure that the next Aggie can make it home, that their mom can make it home safe to their family.”

