Pop up shop hopes to bring greater recognition to black small business owners

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black small business owners got together for a pop up shop event at Knight Club in Bryan Monday evening to draw more recognition to their stores.

Organizer Shelia McQueen says the purpose of the event is for participating vendors to get their name out there to potential customers.

Monday’s pop up shop featured over 21 vendors, ranging from custom clothing providers, jewelry and candlemakers, and beauty product manufacturers.

“Support from our community for black businesses is a little harder to get than a regular business if you are non-black owned," McQueen said.

McQueen says there is no fee for vendors to participate. This pop up shop event will continue to be held at Knight Club on the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

