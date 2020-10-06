Remdesivir currently being used to treat some COVID-19 patients in local hospitals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Baylor Scott and White and CHI St. Joseph hospitals are treating some COVID-19 patients with Remdesivir.

The drug, created by Gilead Sciences Inc., has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for use in treating COVID-19 patients.

Over the weekend, President Trump received the drug as part of an expansive treatment program at Walter Reed military hospital.

A representative for Baylor Scott and White says their independent study into the drug found that it significantly increased survival chances for patients.

Health officials are concerned about the current limited availability of the drug but say Remdesivir is currently the best option for patients with severe symptoms.

“It’s not a magic bullet but it is effective," explains Baylor Scott and White physician-scientist, Dr. Robert Gottlieb, if I was hospitalized with this I would prefer to receive it. Or if I had a family member [who was hospitalized with COVID-19].”

Baylor Scott and White says their team of experts is working to provide access to Remdesivir doses that can be inhaled and hope to be able to offer the inhaled dosage to patients before hospitalization is needed.

