Summer feel returns by the weekend

Clear. Calm. Cool. Another quiet night turns into a pleasant morning across the Brazos Valley with another day of sunshine waiting for us Tuesday. A warming trend has begun, but Tuesday brings mid-80° highs generally expected around here in early October. We will try to sneak into the upper 50s one more morning Wednesday -- enjoy these while you have them, sunrise temperatures are closer to 70° by weekend through early next week. Afternoon highs are slated to warm to the upper 80s and low 90s starting Wednesday & holding there through the weekend. Humidity will thrown back our way as tropical moisture increases ahead of Hurricane Delta in the Gulf.

Speaking of, as of Monday afternoon, Texas remains OUT of the forecast cone for a strengthening Delta. The National Hurricane Center still projects a turn to the north-northeast late in the week, bringing in yet another hurricane to the Louisiana coast by Friday. Indirect impacts locally come in the form of a low-end rain chance Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, we are monitoring a cold front for next week and waiting on better agreement that the next shot of fall air arrives sometime around mid-next week.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 86. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 64. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

