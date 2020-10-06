The Cadet Golf Classic enjoys success despite COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a picture perfect start on Monday for the 4th Annual Cadet Golf Classic designed to raise scholarship funds for the families of fallen and disabled veterans through the Folds of Honor, as well as for the Financial Assistance Fund at Allen Academy.

50 teams are expected to participate in the two day tournament. Ty Malechek rolled in the birdie putt at number 14 during day one of the four person scramble that saw 25 teams utilize tee times and respectfully stay socially distant. Another 25 teams are scheduled to enjoy the well manicured Miramont Country Club Course on Tuesday.

50 teams expected to participate in 2020 Cadet Golf Classic hosted by Miramont Country Club (Darryl Bruffett)

The annual fund raising event had to be altered because of the coronavirus, but it didn’t affect the turnout which was a pleasant surprise.

“This summer we were debating, ‘do we do this or do we not do it?'" said The Cadet Golf Classic Orgainzer & Miramont Country Club General Manager Aaron Dawson. "We had about 32ish each teams sort of committed and here we are October 5th and 6th and we’ve got 50 teams, so we are thrilled! The response has been incredible and I think people just support the causes and they want to come out and enjoy Miramont,” added Dawson.

The golf was as good as the players expected from the state’s 8th best golf course in Texas aaccording to Golf Digest, but Miramont also rolled out the red carpet with some fine on-course cuisine. Lobster rolls on the front nine. Brisket sandwiches at the turn. Filet mignon on the back nine.

“We weren’t able to do a dinner so we sort of brought all of our chefs out on the golf course and wanted to make sure everybody left happy and well fed," concluded Dawson.

Dawson said he could accomodate two or three teams on Tuesday. Interested four-somes can contact him at (979) 436-3851.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.