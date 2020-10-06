Advertisement

Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins MacArthur Grant

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Law professor Thomas Mitchell has been named a 2020 MacArthur fellow for his work in reforming laws and developing policy solutions to help disadvantaged families deprived of their land, homes, and real estate wealth.

The MacArthur “Genius Grant” is considered to be among the most prestigious prizes in academia.

It’s given to individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction.

The distinction comes with a $625,000 no-strings-attached stipend.

Mitchell was selected among a group of just 21 scholars in various fields from across the nation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Mexico before setting its sights on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

News

Local hotel industry expecting 50 percent revenue loss for 2020 following COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 10/6

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station police conducting death investigation

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Commissioners, local leaders support $10 transportation fee for registering vehicles

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The legislature will look at the fee. If it is adopted, local voters would ultimately decide whether they want an extra $10 car registration fee for transportation projects.

Local

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra announces free outdoor concert series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The concerts will feature selections from Hayden, Rossini, Ibert and more.

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/6

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Commissioners approve millions of dollars in certificates of obligation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Commissioners approved more than $20 million in certificates of obligation.

News

College Station man charged for selling drugs near school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Michael Ballas, 21, is in jail after police executed a search warrant and found several drugs and cash inside his home.

News

New homes continue to come to Bryan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
New homes are being planned in several neighborhoods and new subdivisions around Bryan.