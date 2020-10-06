Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins MacArthur Grant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Law professor Thomas Mitchell has been named a 2020 MacArthur fellow for his work in reforming laws and developing policy solutions to help disadvantaged families deprived of their land, homes, and real estate wealth.

The MacArthur “Genius Grant” is considered to be among the most prestigious prizes in academia.

It’s given to individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction.

The distinction comes with a $625,000 no-strings-attached stipend.

Mitchell was selected among a group of just 21 scholars in various fields from across the nation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.