Villa Maria Shipley Do-Nuts is back serving the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Villa Maria Shipley Do-Nuts is back open serving the B/CS area after being closed for renovations.

The Villa Maria location has been serving the community since 1982, and has been closed for the past two and a half months. However, it reopened to the public on Oct. 3.

During the closure, the building underwent some remodeling and repairs.

“We raised the ceiling, we painted, made everything brighter, new flooring, but yet kept the same old town feel that we have had all these years that people have grown to love," said Shelly Archer, Shipley Do-Nuts Human Resource Manager and Marketing Director.

Our donut of the day at our Villa Maria location is a Halloween themed donut with a gummy eyeball candy! (Tuesday only) #DOTD Posted by Shipley Do-Nuts of Bryan and College Station, Texas on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The reopening and community support means a lot to Archer.

Currently, the location is offering drive-thru and carry out and is open every day from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Shipley Do-Nuts on Villa Maria is located at 210 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Click here for more information about the Shipley Do-Nuts on Villa Maria and the other Shipley Do-Nuts of Bryan College Station.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.