Women’s golf tied for 9th after day one of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished day one of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food tied for ninth place at the Blessings Golf Club on Monday.

“I was really happy with the way the girls stayed in it no matter what,” Head Coach Andrea Gaston said. “Amber didn’t get off to the best start, but then she got hot with a couple of birdies and an eagle and finished well. Blanca was solid most of the day, and just had a couple of holes get away from her. It was a tremendous learning experience to be out there together and to see all of their games. We all had a great time, and we are just so grateful to be able to compete. The team and I are going to get some rest, regroup and get ready for tomorrow.”

The Aggies were paced by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, who shot 3-over in round one. The Spaniard locked in a 1-under score on the back nine, and led the team with three birdies and a team-high 14 holes par-or-better.

Amber Park (+4) shined on holes 14, 15 and 16, adding two birdies and an eagle to her scorecard. Park’s eagle on 15 was only one of three by the entire field.

Brooke Tyree (+6) produced 12 holes where she shot par-or-better, and stands tied with Makenzie Niblett (+6) for third on the team. Niblett made her collegiate debut, sinking the first birdie of her career on eight. Ava Schwienteck (+11) rounded out the group, posting two birdies in the first 18.

Arkansas (+1) leads second-place LSU (+5) by four strokes. Florida (+7), Georgia (+12), and Auburn (+12) round out the top five.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

Place Team R1

T9 Texas A&M 307

T20 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 75

T25 Amber Park 76

T36 Brooke Tyree 78

T36 Makenzie Niblett 78

T62 Ava Schwienteck 84

Up Next

The Maroon & White are set for a 11:04 a.m. CT tee time tomorrow for round two of the Blessings.

