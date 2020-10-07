13 Brazos County residents hospitalized, active cases continue to rise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 69 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 616 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,118 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

56.5 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 814 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 140 active probable cases and there have been 674 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6.794. There have been 75,792 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 79 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 471

77802: 472

77803: 1,450

77807: 325

77808: 273

77840: 2,237

77845: 1,498

77859: 2

77868: 7

Unknown: 59

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 4 502 Brazos 616 6,794 Burleson 38 358 Grimes 43 1,098 Houston 9 384 Lee 18 231 Leon 43 268 Madison 19 733 Milam 6 519 Montgomery 1,576 11,682 Robertson 48 333 San Jacinto 4 228 Trinity 1 199 Walker 751 4,368 Waller 67 889 Washington 35 652

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 451 staffed hospital beds with 162 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 25 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported four active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 502 total cases and 489 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 358 total cases, and 314 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 43 active cases. There have been 1,098 total cases, 1,022 recoveries and 33 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 384 total cases of COVID-19. There are nine active cases and 364 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 231 cases, with 199 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 43 active cases. The county has 268 total cases, with 219 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 733 cases with 708 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has six active cases of COVID-19. There have been 519 total cases and 513 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,576 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,682 total cases and 7,774 recovered cases. There are currently 14 people hospitalized, and there have been 141 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 48 active COVID-19 cases, with 333 total cases. Currently, 281 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 228 cases with 215 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has one active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,368 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 751 cases are active in the community and 1,619 are recovered community cases. 1,998 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 67 active cases of COVID-19. There are 889 total cases and 822 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 652 total cases with 569 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 new cases and 127 active cases on Oct. 4.

Currently, the university has reported 1,613 positive cases, 9,1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 6, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,611 active cases and 687,277 recoveries. There have been 773,435 total cases reported and 6,636,248 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,111 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 148,235 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 6 at 3:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

