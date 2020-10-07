Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society performs 10,000th spay surgery

Aggieland Humane Society Mobile Spay & Neuter Clinic
Aggieland Humane Society Mobile Spay & Neuter Clinic(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Humane Society celebrated a milestone today. The vet care team performed it’s 10,000th spay and neuter procedure from it’s mobile unit.

The mobile unit which was first launched back in September 2017 provides low cost surgeries for low income families. The Aggieland Humane Society says providing these services help lower the pet over population problem in Brazos County.

“Right here on our mobile spay-neuter unit, two days a week at least right now we’re offering spay-neuter services to low income residents of Brazos County,” said Darby McKenzie Aggieland Humane Society Communication Coordinator.

Janice Borel and her husband Larry drove all the way from Leon County to have three of their many cats spayed. They say the low cost services provided by the humane society allow them to foster and take care of more pets in need.

“Having to be able to pay for spraying and neutering I wouldn’t be able to pay for taking care of their other needs,” said Borel.

To find out more about the services provided at the Aggieland Humane Society you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Blue Moon BBQ & Catering is back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Blue Moon BBQ reopens with adjustments to menu and hours of operations.

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves ‘IdentoGo Center’

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The new process will allow Bryan ISD Human Resources Department to perform the fingerprinting for new hires.

News

Hurricane Delta forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Louisiana landfall of Hurricane Delta looks likely Friday.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 10/7

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
A retired firefighter is warning people to stop the spread.