Aggieland Humane Society performs 10,000th spay surgery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Humane Society celebrated a milestone today. The vet care team performed it’s 10,000th spay and neuter procedure from it’s mobile unit.

The mobile unit which was first launched back in September 2017 provides low cost surgeries for low income families. The Aggieland Humane Society says providing these services help lower the pet over population problem in Brazos County.

“Right here on our mobile spay-neuter unit, two days a week at least right now we’re offering spay-neuter services to low income residents of Brazos County,” said Darby McKenzie Aggieland Humane Society Communication Coordinator.

Janice Borel and her husband Larry drove all the way from Leon County to have three of their many cats spayed. They say the low cost services provided by the humane society allow them to foster and take care of more pets in need.

“Having to be able to pay for spraying and neutering I wouldn’t be able to pay for taking care of their other needs,” said Borel.

To find out more about the services provided at the Aggieland Humane Society you can visit their website.

