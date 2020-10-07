Anderson-Shiro volleyball dominates Coldspring in 3 sets

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro volleyball beat Coldspring in a district match 25-6, 25-12, 25-11 Tuesday night at Owl Gym.

Coldspring had the first serve to start the match, but Kyndal Bohnert quickly had a big kill to start the scoring. Abby Ross for the Lady Owls would then serve 14 straight times as Anderson-Shiro went on a 15-0 run to open the first set. An error from the Lady Owls (side out) would give Coldspring its first point. No timeouts were called, and the Lady Owls quickly finished the first game 25-6. Anderson-Shiro cruised for the sweep.

Anderson-Shiro moves to 13-4 on the year and will hit the road to take on Tarkington on Friday.

