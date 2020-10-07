Advertisement

Authorities ask for public’s help in search for missing teenager

Matthew Thorne Bellavia, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Nolanville area.
Matthew Thorne Bellavia, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Nolanville area.(Bell County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for a missing teenager described as a runaway who, Lt. Bob Reinhard said, has “mental health issues and is without his medication.”

Matthew Thorne Bellavia, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Nolanville area.

He was wearing khaki shorts, a red T-shirt, Van tennis shoes and was carrying a red backpack.

Bellavia is 5-foot-11, weighs about 165 pounds and has short brown curly hair and gray-green eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Bell County sheriff’s Investigator Iole Quichocho at (254) 933-6764.

