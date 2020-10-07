Advertisement

Blue Moon BBQ & Catering is back

Blue Moon BBQ & Catering in Hearne Texas
Blue Moon BBQ & Catering in Hearne Texas(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One of the Brazos Valley’s well known BBQ restaurants is back.

Blue Moon BBQ & Catering has reopened its doors with an adjusted hour of operations and scaled back menu.

Major road construction caused the owners of the popular BBQ joint to temporarily switch to catering only back in 2019. Flash forward to 2020 the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders dealt another blow to the restaurant causing their catering business to slow down drastically.

The owners have decided to reopen gradually.

“Our son wanted to keep it going, so, on a stripped down menu and stripped down staffing we’ve opened up on the weekends only,” says Toni Moon, owner of Blue Moon BBQ. “Some BBQ is better than no BBQ."

The Moons say that reopening means the world not only to them but to the community.

“If we came up here just to check on the business, stop to get anything at the store that we were wanting, we’d always run into our customers and they would just go, ‘oh wish you were open’." said Toni Moon.

The owners say they’re optimistic the slow return will pay off in the future.

“You can only hope for the best, you know the road situation, the COVID situation, and it will be a slow build, it will be a slow comeback,” said Rick Moon.

The Moons say road closures will still continue to be an issue but, if you need your BBQ fix, they have listed alternate directions to the restaurant on their website.

