Brazos County election official: Poll watchers are not poll workers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County election officials want to clear the air about casting your ballot for November’s election.

For starters, they highly encourage all voters to take advantage of the extended early voting period.

“We see a very high voter turnout during presidential election years,” explains the Brazos County elections administrator, Trudy Hancock.

She says she expects an increased amount of mail-in votes and early voting but maintains that polling locations will still be busy on election day.

But there was another concern: poll watchers.

During the debate, President Trump lauded poll watchers- something that’s concerned voting activists.

Hancock explains, “you have to be careful when you say poll watcher and poll worker because we don’t want everyone to get confused. [Poll watchers] are not allowed to get engaged with the voter at all; they kind of stand at the side and just observe what is going on at the polling location.”

She says that all poll watchers must be nominated by a candidate on the ballot and checked into the poll locations by the presiding election judge.

