Bryan ISD board of trustees approves ‘IdentoGo Center’

The purpose is to help speed up the hiring process of new employees
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The IdentoGO center will speed up the hiring process from Bryan ISD employees.

As of now, future hires travel anywhere from College Station to Crockett to receive their fingerprint-based criminal history check.

Human resources began looking into the IdentoGo center this summer when many centers were closed due to COVID-19 or had waiting times up to four weeks.

Starting at the beginning of the year Bryan ISD Human Resources department will be trained and performing fingerprinting in-house that will take only 24 hours to process.

“It does have the potential to save us money as a district just because if we need to hire a teacher at this point and time and we need that teacher today and they can’t get fingerprints for two to three weeks than we have a substitute in that classroom and so we have children missing out with their certified teachers and we’re paying for a substitute to be there,” said Carol Cune Human Resouces Executive Director.

