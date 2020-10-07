Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD has called for a $175 million 2020 bond this November that will cover various projects and will not increase tax rates.

BISD District Chief of Staff Ginger Carrabine says if the bond passes, $55 million will go towards a third intermediate school.

“We started talking about the needs of the district, the facilities assessment, current enrollment, projected enrollment, we were looking a survey data and it was determined pretty early on in the process that we needed a third intermediate,” said Carrabine.

Jane Long Intermediate Principal, Cody Satterfield says the need is there, with more than 1,200 students enrolling at each BISD intermediate school every year.

“Our class sizes right now are a little larger than we would like for them to be and I have made classes all over our building. It would be nice to have all of our classes inside the building instead of using portables,” said Satterfield.

Teachers like Andrea Alvarado say COVID-19 has reduced some class sizes for now.

“It did kind of give us teachers a preview to what student interaction could be like. They definitely get more individualized attention. We get more one on one time with them,” said Alvarado.

If approved the new school will be built next to Bonham Elementary, where the current maintenance and transportation building sits.

Satterfield says a third school would bring enrollment at all intermediate campuses down to 800 students.

“Which would definitely help with the really big classes and the crowded hallways and crowded cafeterias. I think that would just really benefit our students academically overall to just have a smaller environment,” said Satterfield.

You can find more information on the BISD 2020 Bond by clicking here.

PLEASE BE AWARE: As part of House Bill 3 passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019, all ballot language for school... Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.