Bryan PD warning public of scam targeting Hispanic community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police Department has received recent reports of a scam targeting the Hispanic community, according to a tweet from BPD.

Reports say that a fake Facebook profile has been advertising discounted TV, phone and internet services to the Hispanic community. The installation and services as set up using fake information, the person then instructs the buyer to wire transfer money to the Dominican Republic.

According to BPD, no victims have filed reports, but they wanted to make the public aware of the scam.

The police department has tried contacting the person advertising the services through the phone numbers provided.

The Bryan Police Department has received recent information about a scam targeting the Hispanic community. We have not taken any reports from any victims but have been made aware of the attempts. Please help us spread the word to prevent anyone from becoming a victim. pic.twitter.com/Ju5mQCbSoO — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 7, 2020

