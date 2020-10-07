College Station Police make arrest in homicide investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville in connection with the death of a 19-year-old found Tuesday.

Gonzalez was charged Wednesday with tampering with evidence after police spent the day searching a landfill in Grimes County.

His arrest is related to the death investigation of Angie Crystal Saucedo. The 19-year-old was found Tuesday by her roommate in their apartment in the 2000 block of Holleman Drive West near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Christian Gomez Gonzalez, a 22-year-old resident of Lewisville, TX, has been arrested by warrant on a charge of Tampering With Evidence. At this time, we do not believe there is any danger to the public. This investigation remains active; additional charges are possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 7, 2020

Police say the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible. It’s still unclear how Saucedo died and police have not said if she knew Gonzalez.

Earlier Wednesday, investigators were at a landfill in Grimes County in relation to the case.

A mug shot for Gonzalez was not immediately available.

