Advertisement

College Station Police make arrest in homicide investigation

Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville is charged with tampering with evidence.
College Station police investing deceased person found at apartment complex
College Station police investing deceased person found at apartment complex(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, 22, of Lewisville in connection with the death of a 19-year-old found Tuesday.

Gonzalez was charged Wednesday with tampering with evidence after police spent the day searching a landfill in Grimes County.

His arrest is related to the death investigation of Angie Crystal Saucedo. The 19-year-old was found Tuesday by her roommate in their apartment in the 2000 block of Holleman Drive West near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible. It’s still unclear how Saucedo died and police have not said if she knew Gonzalez.

Earlier Wednesday, investigators were at a landfill in Grimes County in relation to the case.

A mug shot for Gonzalez was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Blue Moon BBQ & Catering is back

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Blue Moon BBQ reopens with adjustments to menu and hours of operations.

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves ‘IdentoGo Center’

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The new process will allow Bryan ISD Human Resources Department to perform the fingerprinting for new hires.

News

Hurricane Delta forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Louisiana landfall of Hurricane Delta looks likely Friday.

News

Aggieland Humane Society performs 10,000th spay surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Vet care team at Aggieland Humane Society perform 10,000th spay surgery from mobile unit.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 10/7

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.