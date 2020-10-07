College Station sweeps Rudder 25-23, 25-7, 25-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station varsity volleyball team swept Rudder Tuesday night at Cougar Gym 25-23, 25-7, 25-10. Emery Goerig lead the way with 11 kills, while Shreya Sunkari and Riley Newton each had five kills. Kiera Herron came up with 11 digs, and Macy Nugent delivered 4 aces.

Rudder got 7 kills from Asani McGee while Londyn Singleton added 5. Gracie Menchaca had 14 digs and Hailey Pohl nearly had a double double with 14 assist and 9 digs.

College Station will be on the road Friday as they travel to Tiger Gym for the Crosstown Throwdown against A&M Consolidated. First serve is set for 6pm, while Rudder will return home to host Waller for thir homecoming match. First serve at the Armory will be at 5pm.

