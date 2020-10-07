Advertisement

Coronavirus causes Rudder to switch homecoming opponent

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A positive COVID-19 case will keep the University Trojans from making the trip to Bryan to battle Rudder on Friday night, but Bryan I.S.D. was quick to reschedule the Rangers homecoming opponent.

Wednesday afternoon Janice Williamson, Bryan ISD’s Executive Director of Student Health, Fitness and Athletics, announced that the Rangers will now take on Nacogdoches. The Dragons were without an opponent this week because of a coronavirus issue within the Tyler Lions football program.

It will be a battle of unbeatens on Friday night. Rudder is 2-0 after a shootout win over Pflugerville Weiss last week 63-56, while the Dragons are 1-0 on the year after beating Boswell last week 26-21 in their season opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

