COVID in Context: How has hospital capacity fared during the back-to-school surge?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before college students and children went back to class in August, local public health officials warned Brazos County residents that there would be an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area. They said it was inevitable.

Of more concern, according to the Brazos County Health District and local hospitals at the time, was how that fall surge would affect hospital capacity. What would matter, they said, was the trends.

Now, the trends can be tracked with data from that fall surge.

The data shows that total hospital bed occupancy stayed mostly flat, around 70 percent, with a small upward climb. Intensive care unit occupancy fell slowly, meaning over time, more ICU beds were available in October than in August.

Hospital occupancy (KBTX)

COVID-19 patients who are put on a ventilator are ICU patients.

