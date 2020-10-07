Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s still time to get free COVID-19 testing this week in Bryan.

Oral swab tests are available to anyone who wants one from 8 a.m. to 4. p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church on Lucky Street. You don’t have to have an appointment to participate. Testers there said Wednesday morning more than 200 people had come by for a test so far during the day.

“We’ve been doing the free testing in collaboration with a lot of community partners as well as state partners throughout the month of September," said Sara Medez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager. “And you know obviously this week as well and at most of those locations that we’ve been seeing you know between 150 people and 200 people a day and we do, you know, encourage people to continue to go out and get tested.”

Testing continues Thursday through Saturday.

