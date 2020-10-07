Advertisement

Gov. Abbott announces reopening of bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations

Bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can reopen to 50 percent capacity.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can reopen to 50 percent capacity.

Beginning Oct. 14, county judges can opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.

Abbott made the announcement on his Facebook page and also announced some businesses can open to greater capacity. Amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75 percent capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations ‪beginning Oct. 12.

“Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Abbott said in his post.

Abbott has not yet released the official order.

Issuing Executive Order to Open Bars in Qualifying Counties

Opening bars and similar establishments to 50% capacity in regions with low #COVID19 hospitalizations. ‪Beginning October 14th, County Judges can opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols. Additionally, businesses like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low #COVID19 hospitalizations ‪beginning October 14th. Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of #COVID19 by following health protocols and guidelines. Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Posted by Office of the Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

