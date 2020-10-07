Gov. Abbott announces reopening of bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can reopen to 50 percent capacity.

Beginning Oct. 14, county judges can opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.

Abbott made the announcement on his Facebook page and also announced some businesses can open to greater capacity. Amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75 percent capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations ‪beginning Oct. 12.

“Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Abbott said in his post.

Abbott has not yet released the official order.

