Advertisement

Hospital worker becomes patient after breast cancer diagnosis

By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Norma Padron has worked in the front office at one of CHI St. Joseph’s clinics for about 20 years. After helping so many patients she became one herself after a mammogram led to her breast cancer diagnosis at the end of 2019.

“It’s kind of scary when they tell you you might have it but I figured if I think about it too much it’ll be overwhelming,” said Padron.

After discussing options with doctors she opted to have a double mastectomy. The surgery had to be put on hold when Norma contracted COVID-19. After recovering from the virus her surgery went well.

Padron says one of the hardest things was losing her hair.

“I did lose my hair but it is coming out curly, so I don’t have to do perms. That’s a win!”

Another positive? Her family knows more about their own risk factors

“It’s put more of an awareness for my daughters because I have three daughters. Because now that I’m a carrier and they also could be carriers of the breast cancer.”

Padron says her mother had it twice, both times malignant. She says it’s her family though who really helped her through the whole process.

“What made it easier for me was having my family, my home family, and my work family. When they found out I had it they were like whatever you need, we’re here, you need to be off.”

Like Norma’s button says, she’s been smiling under her mask since day one, taking on breast cancer with a positive attitude. Norma finished her chemo and radiation and just needs a few more tests. She wants to remind women to stay up to date on mammograms because it could help save your life.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Navasota Police Department celebrates National Night Out with First Responders Parade

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Krauss
The Navasota Police Department celebrated National Night Out with a socially distant first responders parade Tuesday evening.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 10/6

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hospital worker becomes patient after breast cancer diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
Norma Padron has worked in the front office at one of CHI St. Joseph’s clinics for about 20 years.

News

Local hotel industry expecting 50 percent revenue loss for 2020 following COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Even with Kyle Field welcoming fans, the Brazos Valley is still expecting severe losses.

Latest News

News

Local hotel voted 3rd best hotel in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stella Hotel in Bryan is the only hotel not in a major city to be in the top 10

News

Navasota Police Department celebrates National Night Out with first responders parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Navasota Police Department celebrated National Night Out with a first responders parade Tuesday evening.

Local

Local hotel voted 3rd best hotel in Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Stella Hotel voted 3rd best hotel in the state of Texas

News

Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins MacArthur Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A Texas A&M professor was recently named as one of the 21 2020 MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipients.

News

Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige and Shel Winkley
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Mexico before setting its sights on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

News

Brazos County Commissioners, local leaders support $10 transportation fee for registering vehicles

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.