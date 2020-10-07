Hospital worker becomes patient after breast cancer diagnosis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Norma Padron has worked in the front office at one of CHI St. Joseph’s clinics for about 20 years. After helping so many patients she became one herself after a mammogram led to her breast cancer diagnosis at the end of 2019.

“It’s kind of scary when they tell you you might have it but I figured if I think about it too much it’ll be overwhelming,” said Padron.

After discussing options with doctors she opted to have a double mastectomy. The surgery had to be put on hold when Norma contracted COVID-19. After recovering from the virus her surgery went well.

Padron says one of the hardest things was losing her hair.

“I did lose my hair but it is coming out curly, so I don’t have to do perms. That’s a win!”

Another positive? Her family knows more about their own risk factors

“It’s put more of an awareness for my daughters because I have three daughters. Because now that I’m a carrier and they also could be carriers of the breast cancer.”

Padron says her mother had it twice, both times malignant. She says it’s her family though who really helped her through the whole process.

“What made it easier for me was having my family, my home family, and my work family. When they found out I had it they were like whatever you need, we’re here, you need to be off.”

Like Norma’s button says, she’s been smiling under her mask since day one, taking on breast cancer with a positive attitude. Norma finished her chemo and radiation and just needs a few more tests. She wants to remind women to stay up to date on mammograms because it could help save your life.

