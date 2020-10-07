Hurricane Delta forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico
Expected to become a Category 3 storm by Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After rapidly intensifying Tuesday, Hurricane Delta lost some steam before it made landfall Wednesday in the Yucatan Peninsula and emerged in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.
The 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center shows:
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Location
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|90 mph
|550 miles SSE from Cameron, Louisiana
|NW at 17 mph
|973 mb
Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches were issued for the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines. That means either tropical storm or hurricane force conditions could be possible within the next 48 hours across the watch area. Hurricane Watches are in effect until further notice for High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for San Louis Pass to west of High Island and east of Grand Isle to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. No watches are in effect for the Brazos Valley.
The afternoon update did not provide any big changes to the forecast cone with landfall still expected somewhere along the west-central Louisiana coastline sometime Friday afternoon or evening. What has become more evident is a downward trend in intensity upon landfall.
While Delta has lost some of its strength due to land and stronger upper level wind interactions, it still remains very well organized. Combined with relatively warmer ocean waters and limited wind shear, there will be a window of opportunity for Delta to regain some strength over the next 24 hours. By early Friday morning, the storm is forecast to become a Category 3 major hurricane once again ahead of landfall later that day.
During this restrengthening process, the wind field and size of the storm is expected to grow which could increase some impacts felt across the Upper Texas Coast by the end of the week which is why the coastal waters remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.
As tropical moisture builds, a few outer rain bands look to bring scattered rain through the Brazos Valley at times throughout Thursday and Friday before Hurricane Delta pulls away from the Gulf Coastal region to the north. The wind will also start to pick up out of the NE 15-20 mph with some gusts closer to 30 mph at times Friday.
Overall, the impacts expected to be felt in the Brazos Valley will be low to none the further north and west you go, while our southeastern counties will likely experience the gusty winds and better chances for rain through the end of the week.
Being on the western side of the system at landfall will bring back the sunshine this weekend along with a spike in temperatures back to the low to mid 90s before relief sweeps through with a cold front next week.
