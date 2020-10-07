Hurricane Delta forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After rapidly intensifying Tuesday, Hurricane Delta lost some steam before it made landfall Wednesday in the Yucatan Peninsula and emerged in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.

The 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center shows:

Maximum Wind Speed Location Movement Minimum Central Pressure 90 mph 550 miles SSE from Cameron, Louisiana NW at 17 mph 973 mb

Hurricane Delta drops in intensity but still remains well organized which should help aid in continued strengthening over a favorable Gulf environment Thursday. (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches were issued for the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines. That means either tropical storm or hurricane force conditions could be possible within the next 48 hours across the watch area. Hurricane Watches are in effect until further notice for High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for San Louis Pass to west of High Island and east of Grand Isle to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. No watches are in effect for the Brazos Valley.

Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches are in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast and inland Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. (KBTX)

The afternoon update did not provide any big changes to the forecast cone with landfall still expected somewhere along the west-central Louisiana coastline sometime Friday afternoon or evening. What has become more evident is a downward trend in intensity upon landfall.

Hurricane Delta is expected to bring strong winds to Louisiana. (KBTX)

While Delta has lost some of its strength due to land and stronger upper level wind interactions, it still remains very well organized. Combined with relatively warmer ocean waters and limited wind shear, there will be a window of opportunity for Delta to regain some strength over the next 24 hours. By early Friday morning, the storm is forecast to become a Category 3 major hurricane once again ahead of landfall later that day.

During this restrengthening process, the wind field and size of the storm is expected to grow which could increase some impacts felt across the Upper Texas Coast by the end of the week which is why the coastal waters remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Outer rain bands could arrive in the Brazos Valley as early as Thursday. (KBTX)

As tropical moisture builds, a few outer rain bands look to bring scattered rain through the Brazos Valley at times throughout Thursday and Friday before Hurricane Delta pulls away from the Gulf Coastal region to the north. The wind will also start to pick up out of the NE 15-20 mph with some gusts closer to 30 mph at times Friday.

After forecast strengthening to a Category 3 storm, Delta is expected to weaken a bit ahead of landfall Friday. (KBTX)

Landfall of Hurricane Delta is expected sometime Friday afternoon or evening with the strongest impacts to be felt across Louisiana. (KBTX)

Once Delta makes landfall Friday afternoon or evening, the system quickly moves northeast away from the Gulf Coast and takes the rain and wind with it northward. (KBTX)

Overall, the impacts expected to be felt in the Brazos Valley will be low to none the further north and west you go, while our southeastern counties will likely experience the gusty winds and better chances for rain through the end of the week.

PinPoint Forecast estimated wind gusts from Hurricane Delta Friday evening. (KBTX)

What could be felt in the Brazos Valley from Delta Friday. (KBTX)

Being on the western side of the system at landfall will bring back the sunshine this weekend along with a spike in temperatures back to the low to mid 90s before relief sweeps through with a cold front next week.

