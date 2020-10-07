Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Delta has officially made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, with estimated winds of 110mph.

Life-threatening storm surge is possible on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, along with strong wind and flash flooding. The storm will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Wednesday and likely re-strengthen before making landfall in Louisiana later this week.

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

Per @NHC_Atlantic, #Delta has made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos with estimated maximum winds of 110mph. — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.