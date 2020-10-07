Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico
Second landfall expected in Louisiana later this week
Oct. 7, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Delta has officially made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, with estimated winds of 110mph.
Life-threatening storm surge is possible on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, along with strong wind and flash flooding. The storm will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Wednesday and likely re-strengthen before making landfall in Louisiana later this week.
