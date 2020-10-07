Advertisement

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico

Second landfall expected in Louisiana later this week
Hurricane Delta made landfall near Cancun, Mexico, early Wednesday morning
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Delta has officially made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, with estimated winds of 110mph.

Life-threatening storm surge is possible on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, along with strong wind and flash flooding. The storm will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Wednesday and likely re-strengthen before making landfall in Louisiana later this week.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

